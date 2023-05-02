Watch Now
Two teens charged for allegedly sparking fire in Loveland high school bathroom

Posted at 3:50 PM, May 02, 2023
LOVELAND, Colo. — Two teens were charged for allegedly sparking a fire inside a Loveland high school bathroom.

According to the Loveland Police Department, officers were notified of a fire inside a school bathroom at Mountain View High School, located at 3500 Mountain Lion Drive, around 11:42 a.m. on April 21.

A school resource officer (SRO) responded to the bathroom and found that a staff member had already extinguished the fire.

Students were evacuated as Loveland firefighters ventilated the bathroom, according to the police department.

No one was injured, but the fire caused roughly $2,300-worth of damage.

The SRO began an investigation and identified two 15-year-old boys as suspects.

On Monday, the SRO presented the case to the Larimer County District Attorney's Office, which decided to pursue charges.

One boy was charged with first-degree arson, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment. The second boy was charged with complicity to commit first-degree arson.

