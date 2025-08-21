Loveland Winter Wonderlights won’t return for the 2025 holiday season

ARVADA, Colo. — Loveland Winter Wonderlights, the city’s festive holiday tradition of choreographed light displays at Chapungu Sculpture Park, won’t return for the 2025 holiday season, Loveland tourism officials said in a news release Thursday.

While the event drew thousands of people to the park during the cold winter months over the past eight years, tourism officials said they made the decision to cancel the highly popular winter event “to strategies that provide broader economic benefits and longer-term, year-round growth for the community,” according to Visit Loveland’s tourism marketing manager Charles Lammers.

Lammers cited insights from a recent tourism marketing study, geofence data from the past several years’ events, and an event visitor survey as factors in the decision.

“Winter Wonderlights brought Christmas spirit to many in the region, and we are grateful to the community and partners who made it possible,” said Lammers. “As we move forward, our goal is to continue supporting the community in ways that create bigger, longer-lasting benefits through destination marketing tactics designed to strengthen tourism year-round.”

Lammers said that means focusing more on promoting the city’s existing holiday events, like the Downtown Festival of Lights, and other “year-round offerings” while producing fewer “large-scale annual events.”

The end of Winter Wonderlights won’t mean the end of holiday festivities for the city, however.

Lammers said Loveland residents will still be able to enjoy other holiday events like the 12 Days of Christmas lighted display to Dwayne Webster Veterans Park, the Downtown Festival of Lights, and holiday shopping in Downtown Loveland.

“Loveland shines brightest when we celebrate together,” Lammers added. “By focusing on promotion, partnerships and destination awareness, we can ensure the holidays remain magical while growing tourism in ways that support our community year-round.”