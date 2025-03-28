Loveland teen arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting a house fire, police say

LOVELAND, Colo. — A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of intentionally starting a house fire near Big Barnes Ditch, the Loveland Police Department said Thursday, March 27.

There was a residential fire near W. 8th St. and E. Kelly Drive on Thursday, March 20, but the fire was safely extinguished. No one was injured, Loveland PD said, but there was significant property damage.

The teenager was taken into Loveland police custody where detectives learned that he was possibly involved in other suspicious activity the day prior.

Loveland PD is asking anyone living near Big Barnes Ditch if they saw any unusual activity on Wednesday, March 19, around 1 p.m. Officers suspect there was an attempt to start other fires that day, as well as other concerning behavior.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact the Loveland police tip line at 970-962-2032 or reach out to the Larimer Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.