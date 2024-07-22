Loveland school rolls out epinephrine injector program after receiving free doses

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Hiatt Farms Montessori School is now carrying several epinephrine injector doses — or Epipens — thanks to the program "Epipen 4 Schools."

Nurse practitioner Lindsay Green, whose son Everett goes to Hiatt farms, raised awareness about the need for such a program after Everett was diagnosed with a peanut allergy at 10 months old.

Denver7

"It's always anxiety provoking every day," Green said.

After learning about Everett's diagnosis, Green worked hard to ensure his safety and decided to help other parents learn about food allergies. Green started here company, the Food Allergy Professor, which provides resources for parents of children with food allergies.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that food allergies are a growing concern in the United States. On average, there are two children in every classroom with a potentially deadly allergy and it impacts an estimated 8% of U.S. children.

Green said allergies can be especially dangerous for children who are still learning about food.

"This is the age group that's really vulnerable," Green said.

A year ago, Green approached the school administration at Hiatt farms hoping to get the Epipen program in place. Initially, the school was hesitant to have non-medical personal administering epinephrine.

"It's a massive responsibility," Jen Iannaccone, the co-director of Hiatt farms, said. "It's different than how we typically administer medication.”

Denver7

Iannoccone's perspective changed after Green provided her with more educational materials.

The staff at Hiatt farms are now trained to notice the symptoms of an allergic reaction. If the teachers believe a person is suffering from anaphylaxis, they can bring it to the attention of Iannaccone or co-director Sydni Williams who can administer the Epipen.

"We have the ability to potentially save a life," Williams said.

Denver7

Hiatt farms has two child doses of epinephrine and two adult doses on hand.

Iannaccone said it's rare for early childhood centers like Hiatt Farms to have Epipens on hand. There are a number of factors discouraging schools from adopting similar programs, primarily the high cost of epinephrine. The difficulties exist despite 2014 Colorado policy schools to have Epipens on hand.

Green hopes the successful use of Epipens at Hiatt farms can serve as a blueprint for other Colorado schools.

"There is an importance for other people to jump on board,” Green said.