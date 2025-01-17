Loveland police seek animal cruelty suspect after dogs left out in frigid temps

LOVELAND, Colo. – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a Loveland man accused of animal cruelty after two puppies were discovered abandoned at the Fairgrounds Park.

Loveland police on social media said they are searching for Colton Kalebaugh, 27, on an animal cruelty warrant.

The two pups were found early on the morning of January 8 where temperatures fell to the single-digits and that the two “were in need of immediate attention,” wrote police.

The dogs were discovered abandoned at the dog park at the fairgrounds.

“Since that morning, our officers have worked relentlessly on this investigation. With those efforts, coupled with community information and the help of partnering agencies, Kalebaugh was successfully identified, probable cause was obtained, and a warrant has been issued,” added police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loveland Police Department’s tip line at 970-962-2032.