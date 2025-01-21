Loveland police make two arrests Sunday in alleged kidnapping, robbery and assault of 55-year-old

LOVELAND, Colo. — The Loveland Police Department made two arrests on Sunday in the alleged kidnapping, robbery and assault of a 55-year-old Loveland resident.

Orlando Josue Lemus Ortiz, 26, and Maryori Marisol Garcia Bonilla, 26, were taken into custody in Aurora. They face first-degree kidnapping, robbery and second-degree assault charges, according to Loveland PD.

The victim was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and assaulted before being abandoned in a neighborhood, according to Loveland PD. The victim was able to eventually find help, but needed medical attention because of severe injuries.

The victim knew Lemus Ortiz and Garcia Bonilla, the Loveland Police Department said.

Anyone who may have information on the reported kidnapping, robbery and assault is asked to call the Loveland Police Department tip line at 970-962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868.