Loveland police arrest six people in connection with alleged overnight car break-ins

LOVELAND, Colo. — Six people were arrested in connection with alleged car break-ins late Thursday night and into early Friday morning, according to the Loveland Police Department.

Officers receieved reports of several people breaking into vehicles near the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and N. Boyd Lake Avenue. When Loveland police arrived in the area, officers saw multiple people take off running.

Officers conducted a coordinated search, using drones, and took six people into custody.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Loveland police, with investigators looking into the possibility of other unreported incidents.

Anyone whose vehicle was broken into but has not yet reported it is asked to call the Loveland police non-emergency line at 970-667-2151.