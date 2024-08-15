Loveland community offers educational center on native plants, sustainable gardening

LOVELAND, Colo. — The High Plains Educational Center’s (HPEC) community garden is a wealth of knowledge for homeowners and the surrounding community.

The space offers an opportunity for Centerra residents and Friends of HPEC to practice horticultural or small-scale agricultural skills.

HPEC offers educational programs for HOAs and residents, as well as demonstration gardens. And if you’re looking for native plants, HPEC sells 180 different species through September.

When you’re choosing native and sustainable plants for your home landscape, think about whether the area is extra shady or if it gets full sun all year long. Also, consider the function you want the plants to serve — attracting pollinators, providing habitat for wildlife or adding aesthetic value.

Having a variety of plants creates a diverse and resilient garden. Centerra has an approved plant list that HPEC created and maintains with plants adapted to our dry, High Plains climate.

Once native landscapes are in, they are very hands-off. Avoid overwatering or using the incorrect fertilizer. Once the native plants are established, they won’t need consistent watering.