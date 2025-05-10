Front Range whiskey named best single malt in the country

LOVELAND, Colo — Great American-made whiskey comes from Kentucky and Tennessee, right? Well, America's best single malt whiskey comes from Colorado.

Loveland-based Root Shoot Spirits was named best American single malt whiskey at the prestigious international London Spirits Competition.

Root Shoot Spirits

Several thousand entries were submitted from 30 countries, and Root Shoot was named best of the year by a panel of some 70 industry professionals.

Not only is Root Shoot's whiskey distilled in Colorado, but all the barley from which the whiskey is made is grown at Olander Farms, Root Shoot Malting's 5th-generation family farm in Weld and Larimer counties.

Root Shoot Spirits

Root Shoot founder and farm owner Todd Olander called the award a great honor for his company and Colorado.

"It's pretty amazing. It's a great feat and a real honor to be in the group of other distillers that won awards in that competition. I think it's just great for the state as a whiskey-producing state, especially when it comes to single malt. And takes everything back to the farm as far as what we find important and through our malt house and choosing malt we actually use for that distillation," said Olander.

To locate a Root Shoot retailer or a restaurant that pours Root Shoot whiskey, visit RootShootSpirits.com.