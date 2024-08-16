Colorado man charged with strangling teen who was goofing around at In-N-Out Burger

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man is charged with strangulation and child abuse after he allegedly grabbed a teen by the neck and threw him on the floor of an In-N-Out Burger as the teen was apologizing for splashing water. Loveland Police say the 55-year-old man surrendered on Tuesday, the day a warrant was issued for his arrest. His bail was set at $75,000 and his next court appearance is Aug. 23. Officers were called to the restaurant at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 4. A 15-year-old boy said he and two friends were splashing water on one another when a woman was accidentally splashed. Officers reviewed video of the incident and witnesses identified the suspect.

