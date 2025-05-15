Woman, 74, served summons for allegedly leaving threatening voicemail targeting Longmont airport

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 74-year-old woman was served a summons on Thursday after she allegedly left a threatening voicemail targeting the municipal airport in Longmont.

Investigators were notified of the voicemail around 7:24 p.m. on Friday. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a Longmont city employee received a voice message from a caller who claimed to have shot at an Ultralight aircraft that was in flight near the Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont.

Longmont BCSO: Caller claimed to have shot at in-flight aircraft near Longmont airport Sydney Isenberg

No victims or damage have been identified or reported.

BCSO identified the caller as 74-year-old Kathie L. Hibbard. She was served a summons on Thursday for obstructing government operations.

Investigators confiscated Hibbard's starter pistol, which is unable to fire live ammunition, according to the sheriff's office.

BCSO does not believe there was a credible threat to those who use the airport, but its investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at 303-441-3674.