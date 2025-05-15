Woman, 74, served summons for allegedly leaving threatening voicemail targeting Longmont airport

LONGMONT, Colo. — A 74-year-old woman was served a summons on Thursday after she allegedly left a threatening voicemail targeting the municipal airport in Longmont.
Investigators were notified of the voicemail around 7:24 p.m. on Friday. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a Longmont city employee received a voice message from a caller who claimed to have shot at an Ultralight aircraft that was in flight near the Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont.
No victims or damage have been identified or reported.
BCSO identified the caller as 74-year-old Kathie L. Hibbard. She was served a summons on Thursday for obstructing government operations.
Investigators confiscated Hibbard's starter pistol, which is unable to fire live ammunition, according to the sheriff's office.
BCSO does not believe there was a credible threat to those who use the airport, but its investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at 303-441-3674.
