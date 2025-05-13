BCSO: Caller claimed to have shot at in-flight aircraft near Longmont airport

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating after a caller claimed to have shot at an in-flight aircraft near the airport in Longmont.

Investigators were notified around 7:24 p.m. on Friday. According to the sheriff's office, a Longmont city employee received a voice message from a caller who claimed to have shot at an Ultralight aircraft that was in flight near the Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont.

According to the sheriff's office, no victims or damage have been identified or reported. Investigators are in contact with a person of interest, but no further details will be released pending the investigation.

The Longmont Department of Public Safety, Transportation Safety Administration (TSA), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were notified of the call.

BCSO said there is no active threat to those who use the airport. Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call the sheriff's office's tip line at 303-441-3674.