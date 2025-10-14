Man, 23, rescued after falling roughly two stories at abandoned Sugar Mill property in Longmont

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A 23-year-old man was rescued overnight after he fell roughly two stories at the abandoned Sugar Mill property in Longmont.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the man called 911 just after 11 p.m. Sunday and said he had fallen a "significant distance" at the property, located in the 11900 block of Sugar Mill Road.

The sheriff's office, Longmont Police Department, Mountain View Fire Rescue and Boulder Rural Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

First responders used a drone to locate the man, then used a saw to cut through an exterior wall and rescue him, according to the sheriff's office. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of "severe injuries" to his face and limbs.

BCSO estimated that the man fell roughly two stories.

It is unclear how the man fell. The sheriff's office said several other people were found at the property and were cited for trespassing.

A fire destroyed a two-story building on the property in March. Denver7 spoke with the property owner shortly after that fire, who said he was frustrated with trespassers and other issues over the years.

Brian Thomas told Denver7 his family has been trying to sell the property, but higher interest rates and strict regulations from the City of Longmont have scared off some developers.