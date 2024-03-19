WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Longmont police officer shot an armed robbery suspect in Weld County Monday night, the agency said in a news release Tuesday morning.

There was a reported robbery at a Circle K gas station in south Longmont just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to Longmont Public Safety.

Police officers were given a description of the car that the robbery suspect was driving and what direction it was headed. Officers were able to find what they believed was the suspected vehicle on South Martin Street, south of Highway 119, Longmont Public Safety said. They tried to stop the car, but the suspect continued driving east on Highway 119.

The officers were able to deflate the vehicle's tires, and then they were able to force it off the road.

A man got out of the car with a gun. A Longmont police officer fired his gun, hitting the man.

The suspect was taken to a northern Colorado hospital in emergent condition, while no officers were hurt, according to Longmont Public Safety.

Another man and woman were taken into custody, Longmont police said.

The officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave, per Longmont Public Safety policy.

Anyone who witnessed this armed robbery or police pursuit who hasn't already talked with law enforcement is asked to call Detective Rosten from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-815-6144.

Longmont police shoot robbery suspect in Weld County Monday night