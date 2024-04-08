Longmont police searching for 11-year-old runaway last seen Sunday

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police in Longmont are searching for an 11-year-old boy who ran away early Sunday evening.

Jeremiah, 11, was last seen about 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, in the area of Pace and East Mountain View. He was in the custody of Boulder County Health and Human Services at a facility when he ran away, according to police.

Officers believe he is trying to make his way to Lakewood.

Longmont Police Department

Jeremiah was last seen wearing a black shirt with a red and white design on the front, camouflage pants, and no shoes. He has a green cast on his right arm. He is approximately 4 feet, 7 inches and 135 pounds Police said Jeremiah is familiar with Longmont and bus routes in the area.

If you have seen Jeremiah please contact Longmont Police at (303) 651-8501 and reference report 24-3146.

