Longmont police looking for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl last seen Friday morning

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont police are looking for a missing at-risk 14-year-old girl who was last seen Friday morning, according to a social media post from Longmont Public Safety.

Eesha, 14, was on 4th Ave. and Emery Street around 8:15 a.m. Friday, Longmont Public Safety said, wearing a black sweatshirt with a disco ball on it and pink sweatpants. She also has a silver nose ring.

Eesha is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs between 130 and 145 pounds. She has long black hair and brown eyes, Longmont Public Safety said.

Anyone with information on Eesha's whereabouts is asked to call Longmont police at 303-651-8501.