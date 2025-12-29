Longmont ice rink set to reopen Monday at noon after vandalism repairs closed it Sunday

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont ice rink is set to reopen Monday at noon after vandalism repairs shut it down Sunday, the city posted on its Facebook account.

During a private event where a group rented out the ice rink, the city said one of the attendees was seen repeatedly kicking the ice in the same place. The attendee ended up kicking through the ice causing the liquid used for maintenance to leak to the top of the ice.

That attendee also cut two of the maintenance lines with their ice skate, according a public information officer with the City of Longmont.

Originally, the city planned to have the rink closed Sunday and Monday with a reopening expected Tuesday. However, the city was able to move that up after repairs.

The city has a New Year's Eve Ice Skating Party scheduled for December 31 starting at 11:30 a.m., with a countdown to 2026 at noon — for all those families who need to get children in bed before midnight on the holiday.