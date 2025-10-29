Longmont hotel at center of $4 million judgement set for public auction

LONGMONT, Colo. – A hotel at the center of a lawsuit where a mother and daughter were attacked in 2023 after, according to a lawsuit, the daughter’s ex-boyfriend was given a key to their room – will be offered for public sale by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a notice of sale document obtained by Denver7, the property is set for public auction on December 11 at 10 a.m.

The latest development comes after a Weld County jury in May awarded the two women $4 million in damages after they were attacked while staying in the EconoLodge in Longmont.

The women claimed they invited the daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Cody Czichos, to their room and later told him to leave after he was “acting irrationally and unpredictably.”

The ex-boyfriend left the room and later went to the front desk where a hotel employee gave him a key without the permission of the women, according to the lawsuit.

Longmont Longmont hotel facing $4M in damages after giving key to man who attacked guests Ryan Fish

Czichos stabbed the daughter and assaulted the mother and later pleaded guilty to attempted murder, assault and trespassing. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the victims’ attorney, Matthew Haltzman, the auction comes after the hotel refused to pay the $4 million judgement.

“A jury heard that trial over a period of four days and awarded our clients over $4 million in a verdict, and since that date, in May, we have been working to collect that judgment for our clients from that hotel, and they have refused to pay,” said Haltzman. "Not a single dollar has been made for payment on that judgment, and so we have taken action by asking the court to direct the Sheriff of Weld County to order a sale of that hotel, and that's what's going to be occurring on December 11 of this year, in order to work on compensating the victims of this horrific case.”

According to the notice, funds from the sale would go towards the judgement.

“This is all about the victims of the case... at the end of the day, this is about getting compensation for them and getting the judgment that they're owed that was determined by a jury of their peers,” said Haltzman.

Denver7 has reached out to hotel ownership which previously declined to comment