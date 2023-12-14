2 Longmont police officers save the life of a 3-year-old girl shot Wednesday night

Two Longmont police officers saved the life of a 3-year-old girl who was shot Wednesday night, and had life-threatening injuries, Longmont Public Safety posted on Facebook Thursday morning.

Longmont police were called to a drive-by-shooting Wednesday just after 8 p.m. in the Countryside Village Mobile Park near the intersection of Pike Road and South Main Street, according to Longmont Public Safety.

A dark-colored sedan fired multiple rounds of "unidentified projectiles" into a home on S. Collyer Steet, Longmont Public Safety reported, and a 3-year-old girl was hit in the torso.

When Longmont police officers arrived on scene, they quickly got the 3-year-old away from the scene of the shooting, Longmont Public Safety said.

The officers used the tailgate of one of their police pickup trucks to address the toddler's injuries until Longmont Fire and American Medical Response arrived.

First responders took the child to a nearby hospital where she then went into surgery, according to Longmont Public Safety. The 3-year-old girl is now in stable condition.

"Hospital staff credited the child’s survival to the triage done on scene by Longmont officers and emergency personnel involved," Longmont Public Safety said in its Facebook post.

If you want to donate to help the child and her mother, Longmont Public Safety said you can do so here.

The suspects in the shooting fled the scene. Longmont police are still looking for who's responsible, and asking anyone with surveillance video or information on what happened to contact Detective Sloan-Stogsdill or Detective John Winship.

