Part of C-470 closed Thursday while hazardous materials team investigates device that fell during 3-car crash

LONE TREE, Colo. — C-470 closed for part of Thursday afternoon as a hazardous materials team investigated a so-called "radiological device" that fell onto the highway in a 3-car crash, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) said.

SMFR, @CSP_News and @CityofLoneTree Police on scene of a 3 vehicle collision westbound C470 between Yosemite & Quebec. 1 person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, no other injuries occurred. A radiological device fell from one of the vehicles and is being… pic.twitter.com/BbwiMFDD0V — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) February 1, 2024

The wreck happened on westbound C-470 between Yosemite and Quebec Street, according to SMFR.

One person was seriously injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt, according to SMFR.

"The device was a Troxler nuclear density gauge, commonly used by contractors, engineers and highway departments to identify the density of materials and surfaces," SMFR said.

The device is still in intact after the crash and no leak occurred, according to SMFR.

SMFR, Colorado State Patrol and the Lone Tree Police Department were all on scene of the wreck, and are working to reopen all lanes of traffic after crews finish cleaning up the road.

"The sealed sources in Troxler gauges meet the U.S. DOT requirements for classification as Special Form Radioactive Material. Special Form materials are designed and constructed to maintain their physical integrity and prevent radioactive contamination even under severe accident conditions," according to the Washington Department of Transportation.

"Expect traffic delays due to lane closures in both directions," SMFR said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | February 1, 8am