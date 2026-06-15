Multiple brush fires in Lone Tree open space prompt concerns about nearby Xcel substation and power lines

LONE TREE, Colo. — Two brush fires in the same Lone Tree open space within three months have some nearby residents concerned about the fire risks posed by power lines and an Xcel Energy substation in the area.

A fast-moving brush fire on March 21 near Ridgegate Parkway and South Peoria Street burned 20 acres before South Metro Fire crews extinguished the flames. Another fire in the same area on June 13 was about one fourth of an acre, according to fire crews. No structures were damaged in either fire.

David Tay A fast-moving brush fire on March 21 near Ridgegate Parkway and South Peoria Street burned 20 acres before South Metro Fire crews put the flames out.

South Metro Fire Rescue A second brush fire this year near Ridgegate Parkway in Lone Tree has some residents concerned about the fire risks tied to power lines in the area.

South Metro Fire said the cause of both fires is still under investigation, but officials confirmed there were electrical lines and poles in the vicinity.

Frann Beg, who lives in the nearby Meridian neighborhood, said he has concerns about the combination of electrical equipment and dry grass behind his home. He sent Denver7 a video he recorded last month showing a blue flickering light coming from the substation at night, which he said raised alarms for him and his neighbors.

"It was arcing," Beg said. "That was a big concern for us, because if a transformer explodes, then you're really going to have an issue out there."

Jillian Mara, a Meridian resident, said she and her husband were frightened by the March 21 fire as it burned through dry vegetation behind their home.

"Saw the smoke, and smelled it, and then heard all the sirens, and it's like, 'Oh my god, it's like right there,'" Mara said. "It's so dry, and we're right back to this dry grass that anything could happen.

Maggie Bryan Jillian Mara, a Meridian resident, said she and her husband were frightened by the March 21 fire as it burned through dry vegetation behind their home.

Denver7 reached out to Xcel Energy for answers about neighbors' concerns, including the video showing blue flickering light near the substation and whether sparking power lines may have caused either fire.

An Xcel Energy spokesperson said the company could not verify when or where the video was recorded or confirm the equipment shown belongs to Xcel.

"Electrical activity near power lines can occur for a variety of reasons and does not, on its own, indicate a problem with the line. Our team regularly inspects and maintains our equipment as part of our ongoing commitment to safety and reliability," the spokesperson said.

In regard to the June 13 fire, the spokesperson said balloons came into contact with a power line, causing two circuits to trip. The spokesperson said fire crews were already on scene responding to a grass fire as Xcel crews arrived to address the electrical issue.

Xcel said it will continue to cooperate with local officials as they complete their investigation of the fires.

"We have a lot of concern because of all that grass between us and that substation. We feel that Xcel Energy is not taking it seriously," Beg said.