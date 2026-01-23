Jack's Modern Steakhouse in Lone Tree closes for 'extended period' after Thursday night fire

LONE TREE, Colo. — Jack's Modern Steakhouse is closed after a fire Thursday night, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

The restaurant only opened just over a week ago on Thursday, January 15, according to the company's social media. The business started out on Pearl Street in Denver — known to fans as "Jack's on Pearl."

The newest location was in the former Mimi’s Café building on Park Meadows Drive in Lone Tree.

The fire at Jack's Lone Tree location was reported around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, and South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) found a small fire burning inside a wall. SMFR said it got the fire under control around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

No one was injured, but SMFR said it had to conduct extensive overhaul to confirm no embers had spread. The SMFR Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was an accident.

SMFR said Jack's is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time for repairs.