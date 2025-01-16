Duo arrested after theft at Park Meadows Mall, police pursuit

LONE TREE, Colo. — A man and woman were arrested Tuesday evening after a theft at Park Meadows Mall and police pursuit, according to the Lone Tree Police Department.

Lone Tree police said a man entered the Dillard's at Park Meadows Mall around 6:17 p.m. Tuesday and shoplifted a $600 item. Dillard's employees reported the theft to police, and officers responded to the mall, according to Lone Tree PD.

The man allegedly walked away, approached an SUV, and pulled a woman from the driver's seat before driving off. Lone Tree PD said officers were able to put a tire deflation device under one of the SUV's tires.

The deflation device worked, and the tire started to go flat as officers pursued the vehicle, according to Lone Tree PD. The driver lost control near the intersection of Yosemite Street and East Panorama Circle in Arapahoe County, and the vehicle, which was traveling on three tires and one rim, ended up on its side.

Officers took the man — later identified as 32-year-old Fernando Gilbert-Olivarez — into custody. He was arrested for theft, motor vehicle theft, and eluding. He was also booked on a warrant for a previous eluding charge.

Investigators learned that the woman who was removed from the SUV was with Gilbert-Olivarez, according to Lone Tree PD. She was identified as 37-year-old Lisa Ann Dolobacs of Thornton and was arrested for theft, false reporting to authorities and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lone Tree police said Dolobacs was also wanted for several warrants.