Shelter-in-place order lifted for Littleton neighborhood Tuesday morning, Jeffco Sheriff's Office confirms

LITTLETON, Colo. — The shelter-in-place order issued for a Littleton neighborhood Tuesday morning was lifted, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Denver7.

There is no longer an active threat to public safety, according to the Jeffco sheriff.

The sheriff's office served a planned warrant and numerous people were taken into custody, Mark Techmeyer with the Jeffco Sheriff's Office told Denver7. The warrant was part of a search for drugs and weapons.

The urgent lookout alert was issued to the residents and business owners of the West Star Avenue neighborhood around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The bomb squad arrived on scene as a precaution, according to Techmeyer.