Part of Federal Boulevard closing for ten weeks, City of Littleton announces

LITTLETON, Colo. — Federal Boulevard will completely close for ten weeks between Belleview Avenue and Progress Avenue, the City of Littleton announced.

The work is expected to begin the week of June 23 and last until late August or early September. Construction crews will work Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but the road will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The City of Littleton plans to replace a failing metal culvert in the stormwater system beneath the road, which will require full roadway excavation.

A citywide evaluation of stormwater infrastructure found some parts of the system have reached the end of their lifespans. The replacements need to be made as soon as possible, according to the city, to ensure public safety and prevent larger issues down the line.

For updates on the traffic impacts of this project, click here. Detours, including how to get to Partner Colorado Credit Union and Foushee SalonSpa in the area, will be marked. Drivers looking to access those businesses can use W. Centennial Drive. If you're walking, crossing Belleview Avenue, detours will be available via S. Irving Street or S. Prince Street.

The City of Littleton said drivers can use Santa Fe or S. Lowell Boulevard to get around the southbound Federal Boulevard closure. S. Irving Street or Santa Fe will be available to northbound drivers needing an alternative route.

For more information on the project as a whole, click here.