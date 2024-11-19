Littleton police shot a man at an early-Tuesday morning traffic stop when suspect pointed gun at officers

LITTLETON, Colo. — Littleton police shot someone at an early-Tuesday morning traffic stop when the driver pointed a gun at officers, the Littleton Police Department said.

This happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at W Belleview Avenue and Keenland Court. Officers noticed a driver speeding around 2:30 a.m. and then saw the same car at 3 a.m., the public information officer for Littleton police told Denver7.

When officers made the traffic stop, there were two people in the car — a man and a woman. The man got out of the car and pointed a weapon at officers. Littleton police then shot at him.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition, according to Littleton police.

The woman was taken into custody.

A heavy law enforcement presence remains in the area, as of 4:40 a.m., while the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) investigates the shooting. Littleton police can't investigate the shooting since one of their officers were involved, the department's public information officer told Denver7.

Denver7 Traffic Expert said given the area, there should not be a significant impact on the morning commute.