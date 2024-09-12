Littleton High School football coach removed, cited by police amid hazing investigation

LITTLETON, Colo. — A Littleton High School football coach was removed from the program and cited by police amid an investigation into alleged hazing.

In August, the school and Littleton Public Schools (LPS) announced it had received allegations of assault among members of the football team. In an update on Sept. 3, Littleton HS Principal Dr. Thomas Velazquez said an internal investigation uncovered "incidents of hazing, including an alleged assault, as well as a range of other inappropriate behaviors and practices within the football program."

The head coach, Lance Vieira, is "no longer employed with the program," according to Velazquez.

On Tuesday, Vieria was cited for reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor, by the Littleton Police Department, according to the school. Velazquez said the citation is "a result of the investigation, but is not related to the original assault allegation."

LPS concluded its internal investigation and "school disciplinary consequences were issued." Littleton PD's investigation remains ongoing, according to the school.

Littleton HS is moving forward with football team activities and competition, now under the leadership of Chad Koepke.

Velazquez concluded his Tuesday message by saying school officials will share updates "as appropriate."