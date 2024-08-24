Police investigating allegations of assault among Littleton High School football team, superintendent says

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department is investigating allegations of assault among members of the Littleton High School football team, according to a message from the school district superintendent.
Superintendent Todd Lambert on Friday shared a letter issued to the families of Littleton HS football athletes to the entire Littleton Public Schools (LPS) community "in the spirit of transparency, and out of respect for the trust you place in us to educate your students."
The letter, which was penned by Littleton HS Principal Dr. Thomas Velazquez, states that the school was made aware of the allegations Thursday through an anonymous tip. Friday's football practice and team dinner, along with Saturday's scrimmage, were canceled, according to the letter.
Velazquez did not share details of the allegations but asked anyone with information to contact school administrators or police.
"We will fully cooperate with the Littleton Police Department as they continue the investigation. We will keep you updated as we are able, as this situation evolves and as we receive more details that will inform our next steps," Velazquez said.
Lambert said the district is unable to share more details at this stage of the investigation but will share additional information "as appropriate."
Full message:
Dear LPS families, employees, and community members:
I regret to inform you that the Littleton High School administration and the Littleton Police Department are currently investigating allegations of assault among members of the football program. In the spirit of transparency, and out of respect for the trust you place in us to educate your students, we wanted to share with you the same information that we sent to the families of LHS football players this afternoon.
Dear families of Littleton High School football athletes,
Littleton High administration, along with the Littleton Police Department, are investigating allegations of assault among members of the LHS football team. We were made aware of the allegations through an anonymous tip yesterday.
Today’s football practice, tonight’s team dinner and tomorrow’s scrimmage have been canceled.
If you or your players have additional information, please contact LHS Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Chris Enzminger at 303.347.7718. You can also contact the Littleton Police Department at 303.794.1551.
We will fully cooperate with the Littleton Police Department as they continue the investigation. We will keep you updated as we are able, as this situation evolves and as we receive more details that will inform our next steps.
Thank you for your support of Littleton High School and for the LHS football program.
Sincerely,
Dr. Thomas Velazquez
Principal
We know you may have questions, but at this stage of the investigation we are not able to share more details. We will share additional information as appropriate. Thank you for your support of Littleton Public Schools, and thank you for your continued partnership as we work to keep our students safe.
Sincerely,
Todd Lambert
Superintendent
