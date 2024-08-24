Police investigating allegations of assault among Littleton High School football team, superintendent says

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Littleton Police Department is investigating allegations of assault among members of the Littleton High School football team, according to a message from the school district superintendent.

Superintendent Todd Lambert on Friday shared a letter issued to the families of Littleton HS football athletes to the entire Littleton Public Schools (LPS) community "in the spirit of transparency, and out of respect for the trust you place in us to educate your students."

The letter, which was penned by Littleton HS Principal Dr. Thomas Velazquez, states that the school was made aware of the allegations Thursday through an anonymous tip. Friday's football practice and team dinner, along with Saturday's scrimmage, were canceled, according to the letter.

Velazquez did not share details of the allegations but asked anyone with information to contact school administrators or police.

"We will fully cooperate with the Littleton Police Department as they continue the investigation. We will keep you updated as we are able, as this situation evolves and as we receive more details that will inform our next steps," Velazquez said.

Lambert said the district is unable to share more details at this stage of the investigation but will share additional information "as appropriate."

Full message: