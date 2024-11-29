Law enforcement asks for help locating Douglas County woman missing since Sunday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The Park County Sheriff's Office has asked for help locating a Douglas County woman who's been missing since Sunday.

The agency said she was last seen on Nov. 24, 2024 in Littleton headed toward Summit County.

She liked to visit Park County, especially the Indian Mountain subdivision, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

The agency shared a post on Facebook from the missing woman's sister-in-law.

She said the missing woman drives a 2016 white Toyota 4Runner with the license plate "JAYNA."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office.