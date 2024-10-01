City of Littleton reminds residents of rules when putting up political signs

LITTLETON, Colo. — Political season is here, which means you'll start to notice more political signs popping up.

In honor of the occasion, the City of Littleton put out a social media post reminding its residents of the rules for putting out political signs.

The rules are not actually for political signs, specifically. They are for any type of temporary sign, and most political signs fall under that umbrella. City officials say the rules are there for public safety, not for any sort of political statement.

“We're not trying to hinder anybody from promoting a business or a political candidate. We're just trying to keep the public safe,” said Jeremy Kovinchick, a code compliance manager for the City of Littleton. “If you're putting them in medians, things like that, you can block views of traffic and pedestrians. So we try and focus more on making sure there's no signs, be it political or any other temporary sign in the right of way.”

As the 2024 election approaches, the City of Littleton is reminding residents about its policies regarding political signs. Read the City of Littleton's political sign policy: https://t.co/a3ZOyUngmX pic.twitter.com/C6lLXPUBwJ — Littleton, Colorado (@CityofLittleton) September 27, 2024

Generally, temporary signs can only be put on private property. On residential property, they must be at least two feet behind the sidewalk. For properties where there there isn’t a sidewalk, the signs must be placed at least 10 feet from the curb.

On commercial property, signs must be placed at least six feet from the sidewalk. For all types of signs on all types of property, you must have the property owner’s permission to put a sign there.

Temporary signs must also be no more than six feet wide, and up to four feet tall. If someone were to put a sign in your yard without permission, that would be a civil issue and not one the code compliance team could deal with.

“If you called me, for instance, and said, ‘Hey, my neighbor put a sign in my yard,’ the only fact I'd be able to tell you is you need to go knock on their door and talk to them and ask them to remove it," said Kovinchick.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Temporary signs, political or otherwise, can be up to 6 feet wide and 4 feet tall

These rules apply to Littleton, but most municipalities have rules regarding temporary sign placement. Littleton residents will have up to 10 days after the election is over to remove any political signs. After that, the city will start removing them.