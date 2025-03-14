4 families out of a home Friday after Jefferson County apartment complex fire, West Metro Fire Rescue says

Four families are out of a home Friday morning as a result of a Jefferson County apartment complex fire Thursday night, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire damaged two units in one building — one on the second floor and another on the third floor. There was also smoke and water damage to two other units, West Metro Fire Rescue said. There were no injuries.

When firefighters arrived at the complex just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, West Metro Fire Rescue said heavy flames were rolling up the front of the building, moving from one unit to another and into the attic.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation.