Shooting outside Lakewood Best Buy closes W Alaska Drive between S Wadsworth Blvd. and S Vance St. Monday

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A shooting outside a Best Buy Monday morning closed W Alaska Drive between S Wadsworth Boulevard and S Vance Street, the Lakewood Police Department said on the social media site X.

Agents responded to a report at 3:32 a.m. Monday in the Belmar area that someone was trespassing on one of the business properties, the Lakewood Police Department public information officer told Denver7.

Lakewood police were involved in the shooting, but the department said no agents were injured.

The department does not have an estimate for when the road will reopen.