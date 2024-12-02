Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

Shooting outside Lakewood Best Buy closes W Alaska Drive between S Wadsworth Blvd. and S Vance St. Monday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Best Buy Lakewood police December 2, 2024.jpeg
Best Buy shooting December 2, 2024.jpg
Lakewood shooting December 2, 2024.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A shooting outside a Best Buy Monday morning closed W Alaska Drive between S Wadsworth Boulevard and S Vance Street, the Lakewood Police Department said on the social media site X.

Agents responded to a report at 3:32 a.m. Monday in the Belmar area that someone was trespassing on one of the business properties, the Lakewood Police Department public information officer told Denver7.

Lakewood police were involved in the shooting, but the department said no agents were injured.

The department does not have an estimate for when the road will reopen.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.