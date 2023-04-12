Senior Alert issued for missing Lakewood man with dementia

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing Lakewood man with dementia who was last seen Monday morning.

Richard Mesa, 65, was last seen walking in the 7000 block of West 8th Place in Lakewood around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Mesa is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Denver Broncos jacket, black pants and a Lakers hat.

Mesa does not have a cellphone and has dementia, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding Mesa's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.