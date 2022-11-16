Watch Now
Lakewood police looking for missing man with dementia

Posted at 10:34 AM, Nov 16, 2022
DENVER — Lakewood police are asking for help finding a 64-year-old man who has dementia who was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m.

Richard Mesa, 64, was last known to be at his home near West 8th Place and Wadsworth Boulevard and was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m. Lakewood police said he is likely on foot but that officers did not know what direction he was traveling after leaving his home.

Mesa was last seen wearing a black coat, gray Denver Broncos or Los Angeles Dodgers t-shirt, Popeye’s work hat, black cargo pants and a blue backpack, police said. He is described as 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black/gray hair.

Lakewood police are asking anyone who comes into contact with Mesa or knows of his whereabouts to call 911 and reference Case Number LK22034678.

