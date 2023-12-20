LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A person barricaded themself inside the Rocky Mountain Motel Wednesday morning, according to Lakewood police post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

🚨🚨 Police Activity in the area of W Colfax Ave/Harlan St. 🚨🚨



There is currently a large police presence in the area responding to a barricaded subject. WB Colfax Ave is currently closed at Harlan St. We ask that you avoid the area while we investigate this incident. Updates… pic.twitter.com/aIFAUzlHxf — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) December 20, 2023

Overnight, Lakewood police agents were in Denver conducting surveillance when at least one person shot at them from inside a car.

The driver then made their way into Lakewood, parking at the motel off W. Colfax Avenue.

No one was hurt, but the agents took one person into custody before another person barricaded themself inside the motel.

Police do not know if the person in custody is the one that shot at agents, the department told Denver7.

Lakewood PD closed W. Colfax Avenue at Harlan Street for a time as the SWAT team addressed the barricaded suspect at the motel. W. Colfax Avenue has since reopened in both directions.

The barricaded suspect was taken into custody, as well as several other suspects inside the motel, Lakewood police told Denver7.

Denver police is handling the investigation into the incident.

Person barricaded themself inside Rocky Mountain Motel in Lakewood Wednesday morning