Person barricaded themself inside Rocky Mountain Motel in Lakewood Wednesday morning

A person barricaded themself inside the Rocky Mountain Motel Wednesday morning, according to Lakewood police post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Posted at 7:19 AM, Dec 20, 2023
Overnight, Lakewood police agents were in Denver conducting surveillance when at least one person shot at them from inside a car.

The driver then made their way into Lakewood, parking at the motel off W. Colfax Avenue.

No one was hurt, but the agents took one person into custody before another person barricaded themself inside the motel.

Police do not know if the person in custody is the one that shot at agents, the department told Denver7.

Lakewood PD closed W. Colfax Avenue at Harlan Street for a time as the SWAT team addressed the barricaded suspect at the motel. W. Colfax Avenue has since reopened in both directions.

The barricaded suspect was taken into custody, as well as several other suspects inside the motel, Lakewood police told Denver7.

Denver police is handling the investigation into the incident.

