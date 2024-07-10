Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

One person dies in hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night, Lakewood police say

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
lakewood police.jpg
Posted at 8:05 AM, Jul 10, 2024

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person died in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of W 14th Ave. and Carr Street late Tuesday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

A driver crashed into a pedestrian just before midnight. The pedestrian died. Lakewood police said officers were not aware of any other injuries.

Both directions of W 14th Ave closed west of Carr for nearly five hours so officers could investigate what happened. The roads reopened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 10, 7am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help