One person dies in hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night, Lakewood police say

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person died in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of W 14th Ave. and Carr Street late Tuesday night, the Lakewood Police Department said.

Lakewood Police are currently investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at the intersection of W 14th Ave and Carr St. Both directions of 14th Ave are closed west of Carr, and will remain closed for several hours.



— Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) July 10, 2024

A driver crashed into a pedestrian just before midnight. The pedestrian died. Lakewood police said officers were not aware of any other injuries.

Both directions of W 14th Ave closed west of Carr for nearly five hours so officers could investigate what happened. The roads reopened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

