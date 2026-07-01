Lightning strike sparks dry grass fire at Fox Hollow Golf Course

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A lightning strike sparked a dry grass fire Tuesday evening at the Fox Hollow Golf Course, West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) said.

One person was injured near the 6th hole of the course and was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to WMFR.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, the lightning ignited a pocket of dead, dry grass, brush and downed trees in a rough area of the course. The fire burned through 2 acres. No structures were damaged by the flames.

WMFR said firefighters used drones with infrared technology to find hidden pockets of heat, to ensure all hotspots were extinguished.

Anyone in the area could notice small amounts of smoke rising from the burned area Wednesday, WMFR advised.

"That's normal and expected as lingering hot spots are exposed to warmer temperatures," WMFR said.