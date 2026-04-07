Lakewood voters decide on keeping new zoning laws for denser housing in a special election

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Voters decide Tuesday in a special election whether or not to keep new zoning laws that allow for denser housing in Lakewood, including duplexes and triplexes.

City leaders said the zoning updates are designed to help ease the city's "affordable housing crisis." The median price of a single-family home in the city is $630,000.

Lakewood is one of many communities across Colorado that updated their zoning codes under a new state law requiring higher housing density. City council members said depending on what voters choose during the special election, it could take the city out of compliance with that law.

Opponents forced four referendums in November.

Karen Gordey is the campaign manager for the Lakewood Citizens Alliance, the group that ran the referendum process and gathered over 6,000 signatures.

Lakewood voters to decide zoning law in special election Tuesday

"Everybody seems to have a different reason. Some, it's the limiting of the square foot of the houses that can go on property. Others, it's the high density. Others, it's the 750 square feet of business that you can run out of your house, and some it's just they want a voice," Gordey said.

Voters will have four questions to answer on the ballot. All ballots must be put in a drop box by 7 p.m Tuesday.

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