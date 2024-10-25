Lakewood seeking feedback on plan to update bike infrastructure in 2025

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The City of Lakewood plans to update its bike infrastructure in 2025 and is asking for public input on newly proposed changes.

“We have these residents that know these streets way better than anyone on our team might know them,” said Jenny Gritton, the active transportation manager for the City of Lakewood. “We’re really trying to hear from these residents to make sure that what we envision aligns with what residents actually want.”

Some of the proposed changes include new bike lanes, separated bike lanes, shared-use trails and new designations for neighborhood bikeways.

“[A neighborhood bikeway] is a quiet, local street that's pretty much already comfortable for bicycling because there's not a whole lot of cars typically,” said Gritton. “Annual daily volumes are underneath 3,000 vehicles per day, making it a pretty comfortable street for bicycling.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson

Gritton said new bike paths and more signage will make roads safer for everyone.

“It hopefully increases the caution and the patience of everyone using the road,” said Gritton. “It makes everyone aware of each other.”

You can view the city's plan and leave your feedback through this link.