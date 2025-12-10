Lakewood police trying to identify two suspects in jewelry theft on November 11

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are trying to identify two suspects in a jewelry theft from the Zales jewelry store at Colorado Mills Mall on November 11.

A store employee told investigators that two young men asked to look at a gold chain. When the Zales worker handed it over to them, the two suspects ran away from the store. The necklace was valued at over $10,000, according to Lakewood police.

Lakewood Police Department

The two young men are also wanted in connection with a similar theft from another jewelry store in the Denver metro area.

Lakewood Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to call the Lakewood Police Theft Team at 303-987-7151 and reference Lakewood case LK25-34407.