Lakewood passes emergency ordinance ahead of statewide growth restriction ban

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Colorado law that will explicitly ban cities from limiting population growth or the number of residential units will take effect Tuesday. But in the eleventh hour, Lakewood City Council voted 8-3 to amend its growth ordinance in order to comply with state law.

The ordinance limits the city's growth for the next two years. After that, the restrictions will be permanently lifted.

Lakewood voters approved the growth restrictions during a special election in July 2019. Officials said the initiative allows the city to prioritize the kind of housing the community needs.

“The idea is to direct growth to the type of housing we need and affordable housing rather than just corporate interests and high-end, very expensive apartment housing,” said Lakewood Councilwoman Anita Springsteen.

Springsteen says she's outraged that the state is stepping on the toes of local government when it comes to housing decisions.

House Bill 23-1255, which was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in June, aims to balance current and future housing demands by eliminating growth restrictions. However, Lakewood officials say the law goes too far.

“It takes away our local governmental authority and takes away a bit of our democracy,” said Springsteen. “This is one where I feel the city should step in and defend its citizens and defend what took many years to achieve and get on the ballot and which was done by constitutional petition of the government.”

Springsteen says the idea behind Lakewood’s ordinance is to keep families in Lakewood, not push them out with high-priced homes, condos and apartments.

“We wanted to build housing that would create housing opportunities for families — like those who were displaced — create affordable housing for those who need it and create the right type of housing for whatever the demand is,” said Springsteen.

Golden and Boulder also have growth restrictions in place. Golden City Council on Tuesday will receive legal advice on the growth restriction ban during an executive session.