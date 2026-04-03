Lakewood Navigation Center reopens after renovations, offering more services than ever

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A new and improved resource for people experiencing homelessness in Lakewood has its official opening Friday.

The Volunteers of America Colorado (VOA) Colorado Navigation Center will officially open after recent renovations, providing more services than ever. The center is a partnership between the city and the VOA.

The center opened in 2023 and then closed in April 2025 for renovations. It opened back up unofficially on March 10 of this year. The city said at last check, there were about 30 participants enrolled so far.

City of Lakewood

With renovations complete, the center will operate 24/7 every day of the year for about 100 people who are experiencing homelessness.

There are also now more hygiene facilities, sleeping areas, patio spaces and professional workspaces.

City of Lakewood

Some of the services the center will provide include helping individuals with employment, navigate benefits, medical care and more.

“This shelter is an amazing place,” VP of Advancement and Marketing with Volunteers of America Colorado Faustine Curry said.

Denver7

“Guests come from referrals from navigators. Each community in Jefferson County has a homeless navigator that works with the unsheltered population, and if that individual is interested in moving into a shelter, they work with their homeless navigator to get on to come into the VOA Colorado navigation center,” Curry said. "With the renovations, shop works architecture firm came in and created a a trauma informed space where there's lighting, there's paints, there's layouts to help people feel comfortable and feel in a space that they can see themselves moving forward and succeeding, whatever that may look like for them."

Curry said once a guest is enrolled in the center, there are a couple of things that happen. One being case management where staff walk alongside the individual and assist them where needed.

She also added that the center provides three meals a day for guests, a closed room and any other supplies that may be needed.

Before the renovations the city said the building was essentially a “large open warehouse” that was only open during limited hours for walk-up services.

It also served as a severe weather shelter on specific cold nights for up to 75 people.

Curry emphasizing that the center has been completely reimagined and envisioned.

“It now has men's and women's rooms. It's got community space. It has this case management space to really be able to walk alongside the guests. So Recovery Works was the start of all the amazing work, and we're just carrying on with the city of Lakewood, where they left off,” Curry said. “This navigation Center is one piece of a whole puzzle that is in play and moving to try to address homelessness in the county."

This is a piece of the puzzle that was urgently needed.

According to the City of Lakewood, in Jefferson County, homelessness increased by 27% between 2024 and 2025 — the highest rate increase of homelessness in the Denver metro area.

Hear Denver7's Lauren Lennon talk with Curry about the ins and outs of these renovations in the video player below.

Lakewood Navigation Center reopens after renovations, offering more services

Additionally, on any given night in 2025, more than 1,100 residents were experiencing homelessness in the county.

While there are other services that help address homelessness within communities, this new and improved navigation center is the only one in Jefferson County.

The official opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

“This navigation center is a great step for that in Jefferson County. It gives an opportunity for people to have a place that they can not only work on themselves, but can work with another, with a case manager or some kind of counselor to help them reach their goals,” Curry said. “The hope is that these people come in here, get the services and support they need. They are they, they also buy into their success, and then they move into a permanent home.”