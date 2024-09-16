'I would it again': Lakewood man saves driver who lost consciousness on highway

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Ryan Myrick was stunned to see a car veering in and out of the road on the highway on Friday, Sept. 6. When he realized the driver was unconscious, he sacrificed his truck to keep the driver from crashing into traffic.

"I'm honking, screaming, yelling, no response," Myrick said. “I get my truck in front of hers, I stop and let her just bam, right into the back of me."

Myrick was heading home from work on 6th Ave. going west near Wadsworth Boulevard. After pulling his truck in front of the unconscious driver, he quickly rushed to the window to check on her condition. An off-duty police officer and an off-duty nurse both jumped out the cars to help.

The woman woke up and was given medical attention. Myrick said he briefly spoke to her as she was being wheeled away, but has been unable to contact her since.

"I'd like to just know that she's doing ok," Myrick said.

The back bumper of Myrick's 15-year-old truck suffered minor damage, but he said seeing the driver alive and well made it all worth it.

"I would do it again without hesitation," Myrick said.

There was a GoFundMe started to help Myrick with his truck repairs. You can find it here.