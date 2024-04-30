2 people die in shooting with Thornton police officers Tuesday morning

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Two people are dead after a shooting with Thornton police Tuesday morning, the Thornton Police Department said in a news release.

News release regarding an officer involved shooting earlier this morning pic.twitter.com/05O1lRJ7CD — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 30, 2024

Thornton police officers saw a suspicious car with no license plates around E 84th Ave. and Washington Street just after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the agency. The officers followed the car south into Lakewood.

Around Alameda Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, one of the people in the car got out of the car and started shooting at the police officers, Thornton PD said in its news release.

The shooter got back in the car and the driver continued traveling to W 2nd Ave. and Garrison Street where both people got out, according to Thornton PD, and at least one of them had a gun.

That's when officers shot at both occupants of the vehicle, hitting and killing them.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will release their identities once family has been notified.

"Around three o'clock, I heard about five rapid shots but our neighbor said that they also heard a few shots before and then, there was a crash and that the cars continued, some of the police cars continued after the crash and then, there was a guy on the lawn right there," Lisa Fitzingo, a woman who lives in the neighborhood, told Denver7.

Garrison Street from W 1st Ave. to W 4th Ave. closed for the shooting investigation, Thornton PD posted on the social media site X.

Thornton PD officer involved shooting in Lakewood after pursuit. We are working through details with other agencies in order to give the public accurate information. Press Release forthcoming. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/sS9cuDoUBa — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) April 30, 2024

You can take S Carr Street or W 6th Ave Service Road to get around the closure, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.

The Jefferson County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, and it will be reviewed by the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, according to Thornton PD's news release.

The Thornton police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in these type of incidents, Thornton PD said.