Firefighters responding to several small fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood Thursday afternoon

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Firefighters were responding to several small fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood as warm and dry weather conditions raised the fire risk for much of the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon.

West Metro Fire Rescue officials said on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, that firefighters were responding to the golf course, located at 13410 W. Morrison Road in Lakewood on reports of “several small fires” in and around the course.

While there are structures in the area, they were not being threatened by the fires as of 3:30 p.m., fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the fires started.

The fires at the golf course were the second set of small fires reported Thursday in the Denver metro area. Earlier Thursday, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of starting of starting two small fires near homes in the area of South Broadway just north of Highlands Ranch Parkway in Douglas County.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

