Watch Now
NewsFront RangeLakewood

Actions

Firefighters responding to several small fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood Thursday afternoon

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
fox hollow golf couse small fires_april 4 2024.jpg
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 17:33:59-04

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Firefighters were responding to several small fires at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Lakewood as warm and dry weather conditions raised the fire risk for much of the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon.

West Metro Fire Rescue officials said on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, that firefighters were responding to the golf course, located at 13410 W. Morrison Road in Lakewood on reports of “several small fires” in and around the course.

While there are structures in the area, they were not being threatened by the fires as of 3:30 p.m., fire officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the fires started.

The fires at the golf course were the second set of small fires reported Thursday in the Denver metro area. Earlier Thursday, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of starting of starting two small fires near homes in the area of South Broadway just north of Highlands Ranch Parkway in Douglas County.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | April 4, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here