Suspect in custody on suspicion of starting two small fires in Douglas County, South Metro Fire Rescue says

The small vegetation fires were near homes in the area of South Broadway just north of Highlands Ranch Parkway
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 04, 2024
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A suspect is in custody on suspicion of starting two small fires near homes in Douglas County, South Metro Fire Rescue officials said Thursday.

Firefighters with South Metro Fire Rescue and deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of two small vegetation fires near Broadway and Highlands Ranch Parkway in Douglas County at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Both fires were immediately brought under control a few minutes later.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced via the social media site X, formerly Twitter, that a person was in custody on suspicion of starting the two small fires.

No other information about the suspect or how the fires were started was immediately released.

