Endangered, missing man last seen leaving Jefferson County Detention Center found safe

Posted at 1:16 PM, Aug 25, 2023
UPDATE | Aug. 25, 2:18 p.m. — Richard Foster has been safely located, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert Thursday for a missing 37-year-old with psychological disabilities who was last seen leaving the Jefferson County Detention Center Tuesday.

Foster has red hair and blue eyes. He hasn't been seen since 10 p.m. Tuesday on Jefferson County Parkway.

He's 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 164 pounds.

"Richard Foster suffers from several psychological issues which may inhibit him from making sound judgments. Richard Foster also abuses drugs and alcohol," the CBI wrote in its endangered missing person alert.

If you see Foster, you're asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

