CBI issues Senior Alert for missing 67-year-old man last seen in Lakewood

Posted at 11:21 AM, Jan 01, 2024
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Senior Alert for a missing 67-year-old man with cognitive impairment.

Juan Perez-Aleman, 67, was last seen near the intersection of W Cedar Avenue and S Eaton Street in Lakewood on Dec. 30 at 11 p.m.

Aleman is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about Aleman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.

