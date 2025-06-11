CBI issues missing indigenous person alert for 34-year-old woman last seen in Lakewood on May 29

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing indigenous person alert for a 34-year-old woman last seen in Lakewood on May 29.

Jerrica Sawyer, 34, was reported near the intersection of W. Colfax Avenue and Simms Street around 12 p.m. on May 29. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety, according to the missing indigenous person alert.

Sawyer is affiliated with the Blackfoot Indigenous American tribe, the CBI said.

She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Sawyer has brown hair, green eyes and a heart tattoo on her right ear, according to the CBI. She usually wears baggy clothing.

Anyone with information about Sawyer's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.