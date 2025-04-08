CBI issues endangered missing person alert for 16-year-old girl last seen Sunday in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an endangered missing person alert for a 16-year-old girl last seen in Lakewood.

Jullisa Pruiett, 16, requires medication that she doesn't have with her, the CBI said. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

Pruiett was last seen on a Razor scooter in a neighborhood off S. Balsam Street and W. Jewell Avenue on Sunday, April 6, around 6:30 p.m. She was wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants, black sneakers with white soles, carrying a backpack and a red duffel bag.

She stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, according to the CBI. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lakewood Police Department at 303-980-7300.